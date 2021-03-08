CHARLESTON — For the second year in a row, the West Virginia House of Delegates has passed legislation making 50/50 child custody arrangements the standard.
Passed Monday, House Bill 2363, the “Best Interests of the Child Protection Act,” says courts should assume that shared legal and physical custody, including equal time spent with both parents, is best for the child, unless other conditions like abuse are met.
Currently, the standard is based on who performs the most caretaking, such as feeding and clothing, with a child spending at least 35% of their time with the other parent.
HB 2363 would also permit parents to reopen their cases and attempt to gain 50/50 custody.
Del. Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, lead sponsor of the bill, said parents want to spend time with their kids, and the court system is getting in the way. A child of a 50/50 divorce, Foster said he believes these types of arrangements are in the best interest of most children.
Foster has introduced the legislation the past couple of years, with the bill passing the House in 2020. He cites analysis by Richard Warshak, author of a book called “Divorce Poison.”
While that analysis stated that studies are “favorable to parenting plans that more evenly balance children’s time between two homes” and that both parents should “maximize the time they spend with their children,” it does not state that lawmakers should set in law a 50/50 default child custody template.
In fact, the analysis says to avoid templates that call for a certain division of time imposed upon all families.
Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, said she agreed there are issues within the system. Citing an editorial by a retired family court judge, Walker said some ways to help would be to have guardian ad litems or mediators at each child custody hearing and to ensure family court judges have experience.
Also a child of 50/50 divorce, Walker, with tears in her eyes, said the trauma of living with her father who was an alcoholic stays with her.
She said she had a conversation with her father about the bill, and he told her he drug out the custody proceedings because he knew his ex-wife couldn’t afford it. The judge asked Walker who she wanted to live with, and she said both.
Attorneys are not appointed in civil family court cases.
Kentucky passed similar legislation in 2017. Foster said family court cases decreased 11%, but Kentucky’s law did not allow old cases to be reopened.
The bill passed 68-31 with one absent. It now heads to the Senate for consideration. The Senate passed the bill last year, but the full body ran out of time to concur changes before the session ended, killing the bill.