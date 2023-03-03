The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jim Butler vs Shawn Fluharty

Delegate Jim Butler, R-Mason, left, listens to remarks by Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, during a debate Friday in the House of Delegates over a bill that would cap insurance copays for insulin at $35.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — West Virginians would pay no more than $35 for a 30-day supply of insulin under a bill approved Friday by the House of Delegates.

Senate Bill 577 affects insulin copay rates for private insurance, Medicaid and the Public Employees Insurance Agency by placing a cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin and related devices. It reduces the current copay for insulin from $100 to $35 for a 30-day supply and would set the copay for insulin-related devices at $100 for a month’s supply.

