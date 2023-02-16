The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sean Hornbuckle

Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, speaks against a bill that would permit all students who receive the HOPE Scholarship to participate in public-school sports and extracurricular activities. 

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — A bill approved Thursday by the West Virginia House of Delegates would make it possible for more privately educated students to participate in public school activities.

The House voted 72-23, with five delegates absent, to approve House Bill 2820, which would allow all students receiving the HOPE Scholarship to take part in public school sports and extracurricular activities.

