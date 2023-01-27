The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Steve Westfall

Delegate Steve Westfall, R-Jackson, discusses a bill he sponsored to exempt life insurance payouts from bankruptcy. The bill was approved Friday in the House of Delegates and advanced to the Senate.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday advanced a bill to exempt life insurance payouts from being taken during bankruptcy proceedings.

House Bill 2221 advanced on a 78-12 vote, with 10 delegates absent. It now goes to the Senate.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.