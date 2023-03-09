The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Vernon Criss

Delegate Vernon Criss, R-Wood, speaks in favor of a bill that would limit treatment beds to 250 per county. According to Criss and others, Wood County has a disproportionate number of treatment beds, which is creating problems in the community.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday approved legislation that would limit the number of licensed addiction treatment beds to no more than 250 per county.

House Bill 3337 was approved in the House and sent to the Senate, where a provision was removed that would have exempted existing facilities, before it was approved by that body.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

