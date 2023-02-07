CHARLESTON — Under a bill headed to the state Senate, birthing centers in West Virginia no longer would require a certificate of need.
The state House approved HB 2789 on the third reading by a 73-26 vote with a delegate absent.
Similar to hospitals and other healthcare providers, birthing centers now must obtain a certificate of need from the West Virginia Health Care Authority. They operate and are licensed with the oversight of the Office of Health Facilities.
Frequently staffed by nurse midwives, birthing centers are medical facilities specializing in childbirth. The FamilyCare OB/GYN & Birth Center in Charleston is West Virginia's lone birthing center.
Developed in 1977, the state's certificate-of-need program is aimed at providing health services orderly, economical means of discouraging unnecessary duplication, according to the authority’s website.
Thirty-five states and the District of Columbia operate certificate-of-need programs, typically requiring healthcare providers to obtain government approval before adding or expanding services, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Larry Kump, R-Berkeley, said HB 2789 is a good first step toward repealing an antiquated law.
“I think we need to do more. Certificate of need was first created by the federal government as a so-called panacea to increase efficiency. It didn’t work. The federal government removed that as legislation, but states still have it. West Virginia is one of the states that has much too much of this,” Kump said.
Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, said the legislation would provide West Virginians more options. The COVID-19 pandemic stressed the hospital system and resulted in more home births, she said. Birthing centers would bridge the gap between home and hospital births, she said.
“A lot of women are wanting some options. Throughout the pandemic, you saw a lot of women seeking other options because they were quarantined away from their family members,” Tully said.
Tully argued the legislation would increase competition, which would result in better services. Requiring a certificate of need allows hospitals to hold a monopoly, she said.
“They would have to go through a very lengthy and expensive certificate-of-need process, and the hospital would probably have a competitor's veto to oppose that. Really, what we’re doing is allowing competition to flourish and allowing options for patients,” Tully said.
Delegate John Paul Hott, R-Grant, raised concerns about how the bill might affect birth outcomes. According to a March of Dimes report, 12% of all births in West Virginia are premature, Hott said.
“Putting up more birthing centers in our great state is not going to solve the root cause of the problem. Rather the solution is in the problem itself. West Virginia having an improved educational experience, preventive medicine and necessary youth social support, this is where our focus should be,” Hott said. “Our state, sadly, is having an increased number of mothers dying in childbirth, which is, of course , you’re not going to be surprised, connected to our drug epidemic. A problem which putting up more birthing centers will not solve.”
Hott questioned whether birthing centers could provide the same quality of care as hospitals and whether they could respond to emergencies.
“I have concerns about liability, quality of staffing. This bill would negatively impact my constituency, as well as my local hospital,” Hott said. “I support maintaining the current certificate-of-need program to ensure hospitals are operating in a stable environment and services are not cherry-picked off, which would happen if we eliminate the certificate of need.”
Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, an obstetrician, said he shares the concerns about birthing centers' response to emergencies but supported the bill because he believes in competition.
“A lot of emergencies can occur, and it's usually on very low-risk patients, or perceived low-risk … so that could happen anywhere, whether it's a hospital, a tertiary center, a birthing center or at home. So the timing of being able to respond to that would be important,” Ellington said. “My bias is that I don't like certificates of need. I like competition, and I like people to have a choice. Always have. Makes you work harder. Makes the hospitals work harder. Would it affect my practice? Sure.”
The bill's main sponsor, Delegate Kathie Hess Crouse, R-Putnam, said the legislation will provide women greater access and more options, particularly important in light of the state abortion ban the Legislature passed last year.
“We just told thousands of women throughout this state that they were going to have to give birth. Many of those are going to have to travel round-trip hours to get to doctors or birthing facilities. That is adding too much to them. We need to make these closer, and allow them where they are able to sustain,” Crouse said.
Delegate Dana Farrell, R-Kanawha, said the bill might have the opposite effect. Hospitals might reduce services with birthing centers handling easier cases, leaving hospitals with the most emergent, expensive and potentially litigious cases.
“Can they keep their doors open in this area, continue to offer this service, if other services are allowed to come in and cherry-pick off the better cases?” Farrell asked. “They’re probably not going to continue to offer that service.”