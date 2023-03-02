The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia State Capitol is pictured.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — A bill headed to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration would provide law enforcement officers with training to appropriately respond to people with autism spectrum disorders, Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Senate Bill 208 on Thursday cleared the House of Delegates, where it was approved 95-1, with four delegates absent, after already having cleared the Senate.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

