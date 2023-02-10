The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Capitol is pictured.

CHARLESTON — A bill featuring a swath of potential changes to public charter school operations was recently considered in the House Education Committee.

House Bill 3084 would raise the amount of per pupil state funding that follows a transferring student from a public non-charter school to a public charter school from 90% to 99%.

