CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House Judiciary Committee on Monday pushed forward a bill that — for the first time in 20 years — would increase the amount of compensation a crime victim can receive.
The Crime Victims Compensation Act was created in 1981 after lawmakers determined it was a moral obligation to partially compensate victims and their families for the crimes that affected their lives. For the most part, over the last 20 years, the monetary portions of the state capping the amount a victim can receive have gone untouched, despite the increase in the cost of living.
House Bill 4307 would fix the issue by increasing the money a secondary victim — such as the next of kin for a murder victim — can receive from $1,000 to $5,000; maximum relocation costs from $2,500 to $4,500 and reasonable travel expenses from $1,000 to $5,000. It would also add compensation for loss of income due to attending court hearings.
Also discussed at the House Judiciary Committee meeting was House Bill 4308, which broadens the class of persons who may apply on behalf of a child in foster care for benefits from the Crime Victims Compensation Fund. Currently only the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources can apply, but the bill would add a foster parent, adoptive parent, legal guardian or a court-appointed guardian ad litem to the list.
Both bills were sent to the House floor with a recommendation they be passed.
Janet N. Kawash, a representative from the claims commission, said the fund is a special revenue fund that is funded by civil penalties and court fees associated with criminal fines and penalties. The state is also a recipient of a federal grant from the Department of Justice, which funds about 70% of the state’s expenditures.
The statute of limitation for a claim is two years from the date of the crime, but children have until their 20th birthday to file. The state pays out approximately $1 million to $1.2 million in claims a year.
Many of the payout rates haven’t been changed since 2000 and 2001, except for the maximum relocation payout, which was increased in 2014.
Kawash said in the last six weeks there have been two relocation claims where the victims had sought $4,500 and $8,000 to flee dangerous situations, which are well outside of the maximum payout.
“An award of $2,500 makes a small dent in that expense,” she said. “But we believe that we can help make a bigger, better contribution to helping somebody get back on their feet if we have some of those limits increased.”
She added several families in murder cases, specifically in the Eastern Panhandle, have incurred large travel expenses to go to court cases to seek justice for their loved ones.
When the reimbursement fund was created in 2001 they used a formula of 32 cents per mile, following federal mileage rates. The rates are now 58 cents a mile, she said.
House Bill 4308 authorizes the release of information and records for the compensation evaluation of a child victim’s eligibility for victim compensation funds. The statute was amended in 2020 to allow children in the foster care system to receive the benefits, but did not broaden who could ask for it.
The fund is the payer of last resort in those situations, she said, as oftentimes other resources are available to the victim. Medicaid and insurance would pay for medical and counseling services needed before the fund, but sometimes more is needed, Kawash said.
“We realized that basic services don’t help every child when we were anxious to do what we could to help kids get that next level of help that they need, whether it’s art therapy, music therapy, whatever (they) would need.”
Kawash said they do get some children, but they are trying to work to get more. They have received a lot of pushback getting paperwork they need to give the funds.
The bills could be taken up on the House floor at a later date during the legislative session.