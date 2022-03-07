CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s House Education Committee approved changing a bill Monday that restricts certain teaching about race and sex in public schools, charter schools and public colleges to no longer affect colleges or sex discussions.
The committee then advanced the legislation, Senate Bill 498, which now heads to the House Judiciary Committee. This year’s regular legislative session ends Saturday.
The description of the amendment is according to counsel for House Education. Legislative staff did not provide a written version of the change Monday.
Delegate Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, recounted a conversation with his children.
“When I go home on a break, and this subject comes up, and my 15-year-old twins tell me that I’m inherently racist because I’m white,” Clark said, “and we have an ongoing two-hour debate over this scenario, and their response is they learned it from school, that bothers me. I’m voting for this bill so I don’t have to have that conversation anymore with my kids, that I’m racist because I have white privilege.”
The bill passed the committee 17-7. The vote was party line, except that Delegate Chris Toney, R-Raleigh and a public school bus driver, voted with the Democrats against it and Delegate Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, was absent.
SB 498 says “a school district, a public charter school, the West Virginia Board of Education, the West Virginia Department of Education, or any employee of the aforementioned entities may not provide instruction in, require instruction in, make part of a course, or require a statement or affirmation by any employee of the following concepts.”
The bill then lists several prohibited concepts. Among those are teaching that someone, by virtue of their race or ethnicity, “is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously” or “bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same” race or ethnic group.
It also would ban teaching that someone “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of the individual’s” race or ethnicity.
Opponents have said this language would cast a chilling effect over public classroom teaching of race in U.S. history and current events.
About a dozen of the 25 delegates who serve on House Education attended a public hearing Monday morning on the bill. Only about 20 delegates out of 100-member full House of Delegates attended.
There were 24 speakers opposing the legislation, and four in favor.
This was the second public hearing this legislative session on a bill seemingly centered on the “critical race theory” controversy — or manufactured controversy, considering the lack of local examples — in West Virginia public schools. The last hearing focused on a now-sidelined measure, House Bill 4011, drawing 24 opponents to that legislation and two supporters.
Critical race theory, or CRT, isn’t listed in West Virginia’s statewide K-12 public education learning standards. Local curricula can add onto the state standards.
Conservatives have so broadly defined CRT that its meaning is vague. Generally speaking, CRT is a way of analyzing society and history and the role of racism in it.
The latest bill is dubbed the “Anti-Racism Act.”
“If we’re serious about being an anti-racist state,” said Katherine “Kitty” Dooley, a lawyer on Charleston’s West Side, “there are many things that we can do beginning with this body, with this state, with the businesses that belong in this state, with the criminal justice system and all of the other systems that impact African Americans disproportionately. So if that’s the reason, then let’s start over.”
“We have a proposal to prohibit instruction and concepts that make some people feel uncomfortable,” Dooley said during Monday’s hearing. “As a Black woman who matriculated through the schools in West Virginia, if this is the standard, and as an attorney, you’re giving me a cause of action for every discussion of the enslaved African Americans, of Confederates’ glorification of lynching, domestic terrorism following Reconstruction, Dred Scott and Plessy v. Ferguson, civil rights era fire hoses and the dogs that were let loose on people who look like me.”
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association school worker union, pointed to what’s happening in the Ohio County school system “just because of the fear that this bill and others like it will bring.”
In that district, certain books on Galileo, Ruby Bridges and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. have been removed from elementary schools, according to reporting from The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register.
“Now don’t say, ‘But, we’re using books that we shouldn’t use,’” said Lee, who is white. “Well, we’re also banning books now, because of fear.”
Kristen Olsen, a mother and activist, asked, “Why are our legislators putting their precious time and energy into writing and fighting for legislation that solves problems that don’t even exist? A bill that would make our current problems worse. Well, I’m here to tell you that this legislation looks like racism, and it smells like racism, and if you vote for it, well, you know what they say.
“If you pass this legislation along with Senate Bill 704, you are guilty of legislating racism and legalizing white fragility,” said Olsen, who is white. “If anything, we need legislation to teach more of the truth.”
House Education already passed Saturday SB 704, a separate bill that would stress that parents and guardians have the right to inspect any books and other curricula used in their own children’s classrooms — not just about race or sex, but about math, social studies and other subjects. The bill is now on the floor of the full House.
Kenyatta Grant, who is Black, said Monday that “history is too critical for our future. It must be accurate, it must be honest and raw, because it’s the only way we can avoid pushing our mistakes on our children.”
Laura McGinnis, who is white, was one of the four who spoke in favor of the bill.
“Young people in our state do not need to have out-of-state agendas forced onto them while they are supposed to be learning,” she said.
But the bill’s opponents have themselves called legislation like this an out-of-state agenda.