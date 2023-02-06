CHARLESTON — The House of Delegates Finance Committee on Monday advanced a bill that would fund hundreds of millions of dollars in tax incentives for a battery manufacturing plant in Weirton.
House Bill 2882 would appropriate $115 million in surplus funds from the general revenue budget to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. The legislation includes a directive to put $105 million in the Economic Development Project Fund, with the remaining $10 million to be put in the Broadband Development Fund.
While not specified in the bill, lawmakers said $105 million would help fund an economic incentive package for a battery manufacturing plant at the former Weirton Steel site in Hancock County. Form Energy announced in December plans to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing plant. The company says its batteries can store 100 hours of electricity, sourced from renewables, at rates comparable to conventional power plants.
Another appropriation of $110 million would be needed later to complete the $215 million proposed tax incentive package put together by the state. That total does not include $75 million that has already been allocated to the project by the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.
As part of the package, the state would retain ownership of the land and the facilities, and the company would be required to create 750 jobs with salaries of $63,000 or more in five years, lawmakers said.
In a Jan. 24 letter, Delegate Patrick McGeehan, R-Hancock, questioned the company’s funding, including its ties to Saudi Aramco and Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investment fund founded by Bill Gates.
Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, spoke against advancing the bill, citing the excessive amounts of taxpayer money that are going toward a “risky” venture.
“I, personally, don’t like to be the Debbie Downer in the room and, unfortunately, on occasion, I am,” Gearheart said.
Gearheart said he understands the desire to make a deal that benefits everyone, but he doesn’t believe this is the right one.
“There always needs to be a second look at things. I don’t think we have a good deal in front of us. I think we have an extremely risky deal in front of us, and I don’t know that the state of West Virginia wants to be involved in using our capital as risk capital,” Gearheart said. “We’ve got a lot of tax dollars here, a lot of tax dollars, that I think we are putting into a risky venture.”
In supporting the measure, Minority Vice Chairman John Williams, D-Monongalia, said this particular incentive package has more conditions than previous agreements, making it less risky.
“I’m excited about this opportunity. Some of the deals are a little better than others, as I’m sure you know. But what we have in front of us is a pretty good deal. We have the opportunity to have the state of West Virginia own the facility, own the land,” Williams said.
Delegate Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, mentioned other companies that are planning to invest in West Virginia, including Berkshire Hathaway in Jackson County and Nucor in Mason County, both of which received incentives from the state.
“The things I just named off are 21st Century new technology companies that are choosing West Virginia to locate. New cutting-edge businesses are noticing what we’re doing, they’re liking what we’re doing, and they’re locating, with billions of dollars of investment, in our state,” Rohrbach said.
Delegate Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, has family ties to Weirton and said the area deserves the jobs the company will bring.
“I can’t think of a better opportunity that will be a better fit for this community, than to take a chance on a company that is willing to invest in a community that could really use the jobs and the investment. I look forward to the days when we can look at Weirton and it looks like the Weirton of old,” Storch said.
Roger Adkins covers politics.
