CHARLESTON — A bill that would divide the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three departments is on its way to the floor of the House of Delegates.

The House Finance Committee approved a committee substitute Wednesday for House Bill 2006, which would divide the DHHR into the departments of Health, Human Resources and Health Facilities.

