CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates’ Health and Human Resources Committee got to work the first week of the session passing several bills, most of which appear to have bipartisan support.
Meeting Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning, the committee passed nine bills along, including legislation aimed at managing rising health care costs, a bill to codify a pandemic executive order and extending Medicaid coverage up to one year postpartum.
Many of the bills had bipartisan support, with the exception of House Bill 2015, which would check the power of county boards of health. That bill was read for the first time on the floor Saturday and will be up for discussion and amendment Monday.
Democrats also objected to House Bill 2264, which was also read for the first time Saturday. The bill would except certain hospital services, like emergency room service, provided on the hospital campus. A representative of the state hospital association, which represents most hospitals in the state, said his members think the bill causes too much uncertainty at a time of unprecedented issues for hospitals in the country.
While other committees analyze the emergency powers of the governor, the Health Committee on Thursday approved a bill that would codify an executive order Gov. Jim Justice made regarding telehealth during the pandemic. House Bill 2004, as amended by the committee, would permit a licensed health care professional from another state to practice in this state through telehealth.
The health care professionals will need to register with the proper state licensing board and pay a fee.
A representative of the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine said they had reservations about the bill, mainly about their ability to help patients if something goes wrong with an out-of-state doctor. The committee amended the bill so the boards will be able to submit emergency rules for the registration.
Since March 20 when Justice issued the executive order, the regulation requiring telemedicine doctors be licensed in the state has been suspended.
HB 2004 was read for the first time Saturday and will be on second reading Monday.
On Saturday, the committee passed a bill to further expand Medicaid coverage to mothers postpartum.
In 2019, the Legislature passed a bill that raised the threshold for who qualified for Medicaid to women who make up to 185% of the federal poverty level — around $31,000 for a family of two. House Bill 2266 would extend that Medicaid coverage to up to one year postpartum.
“I am really glad to see this on the agenda,” said Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia. “This is one of the most important things we can do this session. It’s crazy to think babies are covered and moms are not. You can have a lot of things happen to you after birth — postpartum depression, infections … This is a big step forward.”
The committee passed the same bill in 2020, but it died in the Finance Committee. Del. Vernon Criss, R-Wood, vice chair of the House Finance Committee this year, said HB 2266 would make it on the Finance Committee agenda. He also confirmed there is excess Medicaid funding to make it possible. Committee council Charlie Roskovensky said the legislation would cost $1.2 million in state dollars.
Roskovensky also said the provision would need to be approved by the federal Center on Medicaid Services, but the Biden administration could approve it faster than typically expected.
Both sides of the aisle also seemed to be in agreement over two bills relating to health care costs.
On Thursday, the committee passed House Bill 2005, which does several things with the aim of managing health care costs. The bill requires hospitals disclose on their websites what networks they serve and what specific medical professionals serve those networks, as well as requiring the West Virginia Health Care Authority to review contracts for patient services at nonprofit hospitals.
It also prevents surprise billing, supplementing the new federal law included in the December COVID-19 package by setting the floor at the usual and customary rate of service. The federal law left it up to health insurance companies to decide the benchmark for what they pay for out-of-network visits. The bill also builds on the federal law by preventing health emergencies from being billed as out-of-network and caps deductibles and co-pays.
HB 2005 was read on the floor for the first time Saturday.
Also Saturday, the committee passed House Bill 2263, which would ensure any rebate a pharmacy benefit manager receives is passed directly onto the consumer, including for Public Employees Insurance Agency consumers.
The committee also passed a few bills that correct legislation passed last year, including House Bill 2262, which removes vets from the requirement to check the controlled substance monitoring database. The bill was passed by the Legislature last year but vetoed by the governor on a technical issue. Animals are not entered into the system, meaning vets can only track owner prescriptions.
The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee will meet for the first time with a full agenda Tuesday, Feb. 16. As of Saturday, the agenda included Senate Bill 12, which is the Senate’s version of HB 2015. The bill tackles the issue differently, requiring a 30-day public comment period on board of health ordinances and requiring a member of the “appointing board” to serve as a non-voting member of the board.