CHARLESTON — A bill introduced in the House this year could make it easier for people without permanent housing to get replacement identifications.
House Bill 2160, which passed through the House of Delegates’ Judiciary Committee on Monday, would make it so people residing at homeless shelters in the state could be issued a replacement identification or driver’s license. It would also create an easier process by which those people could apply for certain identifying documents, all at no cost.
The bill adds a section to law that would allow the Department of Vital statistics to issue free birth certificates for those wanting to obtain a replacement driver’s license or identification card or to get back to work.
The bill also adds that a person may obtain a duplicate West Virginia driver’s license or personal ID by using the address of a homeless service agency or shelter from which they receive services. A person at the shelter would sign an affidavit to confirm they are receiving services.
The person must use the address of the homeless service agency to receive the identification, as well.
A version of the bill, allowing any homeless person to obtain new identification whether they had an ID in the past or not, was discussed during a judiciary meeting last week, but was tabled after concerns the bill would empower people to pretend to be homeless to illegally vote in the area.
After a lively discussion in Monday’s judiciary meeting, a new version of the bill was passed that would only apply to those seeking a replacement ID. The bill also states they may only receive a new identification document every 180 days.
Worried it might not help West Virginians who had never had a need for identification due to their young age or other life experiences, Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, attempted to have the bill amended to allow anyone to obtain identification, whether they had one in the past or not. His attempt failed.
Last week, Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, questioned if someone living in West Virginia illegally could obtain a valid ID this way to vote, to which counsel said the bill only waived responsibility for an address, not for any other documents — such as a West Virginia birth certificate — needed to get an ID.
Delegate Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason, said he worried a person could walk into a Division of Motor Vehicles location and bypass all its other policies if the bill became state law, but the counselor said the DMV has rulemaking authority to set forth its own requirements — the bill would simply give it a way to waive the residency requirement.
Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, said the bill doesn’t change the identification requirements that currently exist for the DMV in order to obtain a license or ID.
“It just means that the DMV has that person’s birth certificate saying this is who the person is, and then also would have some statement from the shelter, saying this person is currently using our services,” he said. “And with that, they would be able to get the ID to (go) back to work.”
Adam Holley, general counsel for the Division of Motor Vehicles, spoke at Monday’s hearing to clear up concerns and said the DMV has a lot of hoops someone must jump through before receiving an identification card.
He said the DMV already has an “affidavit of residency,” which is used to verify someone who doesn’t have bills in their name or own property lives somewhere. This is typically used for teens getting a driver’s license, but homeless shelters can use it to confirm the residency of a homeless person.
The bill would not be much different than that, he said.
The bill passed Monday and will be presented to the full House at a later date.