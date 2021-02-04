CHARLESTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare a lot of issues that West Virginia House of Delegates majority leaders want to tackle as they “work a fairly aggressive agenda fairly early” during the 2021 legislative session.
Leading the top priorities of the Republican-led House are supporting the expansion of broadband and, like their peers in the Senate, addressing the executive powers of the governor, decreasing licensing requirements for certain occupations, and expanding charter schools.
House Republican and Democratic leaders talked with members of the media Wednesday during the second day of the annual Legislative Lookahead organized by the West Virginia Press Association.
During a Zoom conference call, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said having a legislative session during the pandemic is an “unprecedented situation.”
“The 2021 legislative session is probably going to be unlike any other we’ve ever had in terms of how we deal with the business of the House and how we keep everyone safe,” he said.
Hanshaw was joined on the panel by House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, Majority Whip Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, House Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr., D-Kanawha, and House Education Minority Chairman Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell.
House staff and delegates are taking every precaution to keep people safe, including limiting access to the House galleries for House members who want to practice social distancing and members of the media.
The 2020 legislative session adjourned March 6, five days before the World Health Organization determined the spread of COVID-19 was occurring at a pandemic level.
Since then, the Legislature only has convened once, on Jan. 13, to formally elect leaders and certify the results of the 2020 general election.
It’s possible the session could stop on any given day, depending on the circumstances of the disease in the public and within the white marble walls of the West Virginia Capitol, Hanshaw said.
“We will sort of be making a game-day decision each day,” said Hanshaw, noting that other states that convened for their sessions since the pandemic began have had to adjourn after outbreaks among their members.
While they’re in session, House Republicans, who have a 77-member supermajority in the 100-member House, plan to do work that they said will make “West Virginia an easier choice.”
Leaders of both parties said broadband access was at the top of their list.
“There are very few things in the House for which we can get unanimity easier than proposals to expand broadband in the state of West Virginia,” Hanshaw said. “We know it’s gotta be done. We know it is the way the economy runs in the 21st century. I think it’s safe to say we have 95 or more votes for anything that puts people in more connectivity in West Virginia.”
Bills are in the works to make construction of new broadband more lucrative, make it easier to attach fibers to existing utility infrastructure, and making it easier to deploy wireless technology in the future.
Outdoor recreation, particularly focusing on elevating the West Virginia Division of Tourism, will be a priority for the House, but Hanshaw didn’t expand on that point, saying he would let Gov. Jim Justice make the announcement about that legislation.
Hanshaw and Espinosa also are looking to make permanent some of the governor’s executive orders that made telehealth, meeting with a doctor over video conference, more accessible.
While Republicans were looking into turning some of Justice’s executive actions into law, House Democrats were concerned about the scope of Justice’s power, particularly when it came to his administering the $1.25 billion West Virginia received from the federal CARES Act in 2020.
The governor’s office administered the distribution of the money.
“During this emergency we saw some powers given to the executive branch, rightfully so,” Skaff said. “When an emergency turns into an ongoing situation or a long, drawn-out saga, I think we need to look at how those roles are defined.
“I don’t think having one person in charge of allocating all that money is in the best interest of all West Virginians, regardless of party, regardless of who’s in charge.”
Skaff has been the president of HD Media, parent company of The Herald-Dispatch, since November 2020.
Among other priorities for House leaders during this session will be:
• Addressing the needs of county health departments. Summers said health departments have had some previously cut funding restored amid the pandemic, saying some departments had managed better than others in the current circumstances.
• School choice, which makes it easier for students to attend private schools or other education outside of public schools, which Summers said is an even bigger priority given the challenges of educating children during the pandemic. Hornbuckle said education plans needed to include more opportunities for students to bring up their GPA, higher pay for teachers, and plans that focus on the safety of people who attend and work in schools.
• Lower barrier of entry for licensure requirements for certain occupations, which Espinosa said would help more people enter the workforce in West Virginia.
• Mental health issues and food insecurity are priorities for Hornbuckle, who said the pandemic showed West Virginia it had not provided enough sources for families, particularly West Virginia’s youngest residents, to get the help they need on either front.