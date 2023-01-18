CHARLESTON — The House of Delegates on Wednesday voted 95-2 to send Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax cut bill to the Senate, where it is already being heavily scrutinized.
Only Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, and Delegate John Williams, D-Monongalia, voted against the measure. Three members were absent.
Earlier, the House Republican supermajority crushed an amendment proposed by Democratic members that would have eliminated the personal income tax for West Virginians making less than $80,000 a year.
Instead, the House advanced Justice’s original plan (House Bill 2526) to cut personal income tax by 50% over three years — 30% the first year and 10% each of the next two years. According to a fiscal note attached to the bill, the cut will cost the state $161.8 million in FY 2023, $1 billion in 2024, $1.2 billion in 2025 and nearly $1.5 billion in 2026.
The state has a projected surplus of $1.8 billion, and Gov. Jim Justice has asked that $700 million be set aside to offset possible future revenue losses. Opponents of the tax cut plan say the budget is padded by hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding, as well as temporary increases in revenue from inflated natural gas prices.
The sponsor of the failed Democratic amendment, Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, said 72% of West Virginians make less than $80,000 a year, meaning the Democratic plan would have brought immediate tax relief to three-quarters of the state’s taxpayers.
Rowe and other House Democrats said the governor’s plan favors the state’s wealthiest citizens, who will naturally receive a bigger slice of the pie.
“A state retiree making less than $10,000 a year gets $150 from the governor’s plan. A millionaire who’s reporting $1 million in income will get about $32,000 in reduction,” Rowe said.
Rowe noted the bill doesn’t address the hole that will be created in the budget by removing a quarter of the state’s revenue, save for the use of the $700 million to create a Personal Income Tax Reserve Fund to offset potential future shortfalls.
“With this debate, there are two sides. One is the happy, skippy, barefoot, runnin’-through-the-cornfield part, which is where we give tax breaks to people. The dark side is Halloween ugly and it is what this tax plan, whether you take ours or the governor’s, does to the state budget,” Rowe said.
Majority Whip Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, said the Democratic amendment still favored one group over another.
“It appears to me that those who pay more taxes are going to get more dollars ... because they pay more taxes. They contributed more, from an economic standpoint, to the state of West Virginia than those that paid less taxes,” Gearheart said.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, noted the median income in West Virginia is $28,761 a year, with the average household income at just over $50,000.
“All of us here, 100 of us I do believe, feel that we need tax relief for West Virginians,” Hornbuckle said in urging passage of the amendment. “I want to thank the governor for digging down in his Democrat ways and bringing this plan to the forefront. But we just think that we just need to tweak it just a little bit.”
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said the Democratic amendment was a better step toward eliminating the income tax altogether, which seems to be a goal of Justice and many in the Legislature.
“The rich got rich under the current tax structure and they’re going to be just fine,” Pushkin said. “What my friend here is offering is a unique opportunity, not to cut taxes, to eliminate taxes for working class West Virginians, for nearly three quarters of our friends and neighbors and constituents. Eliminate their taxes completely. The governor sat here and said a week ago today, ‘go big or go home.’ I suggest we go big.”
Speaking against the proposed amendment, House Majority Leader Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, noted that a couple with both members making $40,000 a year would fall into the highest tax bracket.
“You’re about to get the wool pulled over your eyes,” Householder said. “This is, by far, not a tax cut. This is actually a tax increase on the middle class.”
That response drew the ire of House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio.
“You know, we had a pretty good debate going here, and then we just delved right into the politics,” Fluharty said.
He said the House Republicans will have to answer to their constituents, many of whom could have benefitted from paying zero income tax.
“I think a lot of you are going to have a hard time, because you know you want to vote for this,” Fluharty said. “The wealthiest man in West Virginia wants a tax break, and you’re going to give it to him a week later. That’s the governing we have right now.”
Rowe’s amendment was defeated 86-11, with three members absent.