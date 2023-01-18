The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The House of Delegates on Wednesday voted 95-2 to send Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax cut bill to the Senate, where it is already being heavily scrutinized.

Only Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, and Delegate John Williams, D-Monongalia, voted against the measure. Three members were absent.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

