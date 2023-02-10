The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — After two hours of debate on Friday, the West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill to provide economic incentives to a company planning to build a battery manufacturing plant in Weirton.

House Bill 2882 appropriates $115 million in surplus funds from the general revenue budget to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. The legislation, which passed 69-25, now advances to the Senate.

Roger Adkins covers politics.

