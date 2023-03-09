CHARLESTON — After delaying the vote for nearly a week, the West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday signed off on a bill that would change the regulatory process for health care providers seeking to expand services.
The House passed Senate Bill 613, 75-20. The bill now goes back to the Senate for lawmakers to concur on a title amendment.
SB 613, if it becomes law, would among other things remove a requirement that hospitals obtain a certificate of need to add hospital services on their campuses.
Certificate of need is a regulatory process in which a health care provider seeking to offer new or expanded services must receive acknowledgement from the West Virginia Health Care Authority that those services fill an unmet need in the provider’s coverage area.
The bill would also increase the expenditure minimum that triggers the requirement for a certificate of need from $5 million to $100 million. Health care providers that spend more than $100 million on a capital expenditure or purchase major medical equipment that exceeds $100 million would be required to obtain a certificate of need.
Also under the bill, a private practice with at least seven office locations may acquire one MRI machine, regardless of cost, without applying for a certificate of need. The bill also removes the requirement for a certificate of need for constructing, developing, acquiring or establishing a birthing center.
The Senate passed the bill 31- 2 on Feb. 27. The bill had been on passage stage in the House since Saturday. Prior to Thursday’s vote, lawmakers delayed taking up the bill every day since.
Speaking against the bill, Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said lawmakers should be very careful with bills that make broad changes to how health care is managed in the state.
“I agree with removing the requirements for certificates of need in some aspects,” Pushkin said. “I think that first of all, removing them for organ transplants, cardiac surgery could set rather dangerous precedent.”
He also expressed concern that eliminating certificate of need requirements would allow private practices to cherry-pick profitable services at the expense of expensive, needed services. He used as an example Charleston Area Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit at Women and Children’s Hospital.
“It’s a service that must be provided to save the lives of infants born prematurely, in many cases,” Pushkin said. “It’s not a profitable venture. But they’re able to keep that type of service, or a trauma center. They’re able to keep that type of service open because of the way we have structured our certificate of need laws, so ... the big-ticket items, for lack of a better word, can’t be cherry-picked by the smaller offices that are now just defined by being within 250 yards of the campus, and now just not under $5 million but under $100 million.”
“I have real concerns about this bill and what it will do to the future of health care and the accessibility for health care in our state,” he added.
Delegate Heather Tulley, R-Nicholas, spoke in support of the bill, saying it would help people in her community who have to travel to Charleston, Beckley, Clarksburg and other places for certain health care.
“I think that this bill is very good for rural areas with some hospitals,” Tulley said. “It allows them to expand services within their campus. ... I feel that this is a good bill. I think it was a good compromise bill. And I do think that it will end up helping patients in the Mountain State. So, for those reasons, I urge passage.”
House Health Committee Chairwoman Amy Summers, R-Taylor, said the bill would help constituents by allowing them more access to health care.
“It’s also potentially going to lower costs, because these entities are going to have to start competing against each other,” she said. “So, if I can offer a service at my hospital for X amount of dollars and I’m trying to draw people over, I will try to offset their costs.”