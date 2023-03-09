The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — After delaying the vote for nearly a week, the West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday signed off on a bill that would change the regulatory process for health care providers seeking to expand services.

The House passed Senate Bill 613, 75-20. The bill now goes back to the Senate for lawmakers to concur on a title amendment.

Lori Kersey covers Charleston and Kanawha County for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

