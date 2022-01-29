HUNTINGTON — Changes to the way commissioners of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District are elected could be enacted into state law.
Because Cabell County now has three magisterial districts, a bill to change membership requirements for the park board is making its way through the West Virginia Legislature. The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Friday, 89-2, with nine delegates abstaining, and will send it to the Senate. Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, introduced the bill.
The bill, House Bill 4301, calls for reducing the number of commissioners from 11 to 10 and updates restrictions on the number of commissioners who may be elected from each magisterial district. One seat will still be selected from Westmoreland.
The law currently says that no more than two commissioners may serve from each magisterial district. As Cabell County reduced the number of its districts, from five to three, that jeopardized four seats on the park board.
The park district was formed through an act of the Legislature as it crosses two counties, Cabell and Wayne. The board oversees over 14 park sites.
The bill under consideration also shifts elections to primary elections and staggers terms in each district so the board has continuity of members. Some other technical modifications are also included. If enacted, elections to the park board would also become nonpartisan, which delegates debated Friday. An amendment to eliminate the nonpartisan elections from the bill was on the floor but failed to pass.
Delegate John Mandt Jr., R-Cabell, Lincoln, said in his remarks that in his time as a GHPRD board member, the board did not have any situations come up that dealt with political parties. The board focuses on the maintenance and protection of parks.
“It’s not like a school board where you’re effecting policy and what is taught in school and whatnot, so I just want to assure people here that nonpartisan for this bill is the way to go,” Mandt said.
By making the elections nonpartisan, the pool of candidates is expanded, as federal employees would be eligible to run.
Ahead of the House’s debate Friday, Rohrbach said the inclusion of nonpartisan elections was to encourage more candidates to run for GHPRD elections. He said he introduced the bill after being approached by park board members.
“Frankly, they have a tough time getting people to run, and now it’s a partisan election. And there’s really absolutely nothing that’s partisan about parks,” Rohrbach said.
Commissioners of the park district discussed seeking a change in their governing legislation at their December meeting. On Wednesday, they reviewed information about how the bill would affect upcoming elections. The current board members will be in office until their terms end.
Of current commissioners, six are in District 1, three are in District 2 and one in District 3, and one in an unaffected seat in Westmoreland. This means that for the upcoming election, two commissioners in District 1, Paul King and Kim Miller, will not be able to file for re-election since their terms will expire and no candidates will be able to run in District 1.
Candidates for park board elections must file to run with the Secretary of State’s Office by Saturday, Jan. 29, for the May 10 primary election. To file by mail, notices must be postmarked by the deadline. To file in person, the State Capitol office, which is in Suite 157-K in Charleston, will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday. Regional offices in Clarksburg, 200 W. Main St., and Martinsburg, 229 E. Main St., will be open from noon to midnight Saturday.