CHARLESTON — A West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals decision that permitted court-ordered examinations of alleged sexual assault victims is on its way to being overturned by state law with the House of Delegates’ passage of Senate Bill 125.
Senate Bill 125 prohibits a court from ordering or otherwise requiring a victim in sexual offense cases to undergo a gynecological or physical exam of the body or sex organs, sometimes referred to by advocacy groups as “court-ordered rape.” The victim’s refusal to undergo an examination will not preclude other evidence collected, such as a rape kit, from being submitted.
The bill reverses a 2009 state Supreme Court of Appeals decision that permitted the Mercer County Circuit Court to order a limited physical exam of a 15-year-old sexual assault victim. The defendants, the victim’s brothers, were trying to prove no sexual intercourse had occurred.
The Senate passed the bill last year, but the bill died in the House as the session’s end neared and delegates wanted more time to study the bill. The House’s version of the bill is slightly different from the Senate’s, so the Senate will need to accept the changes for the bill to head to the governor for signature. The Senate and House may also work together in conference committee to reach a compromise, if necessary.
The House passed the bill unanimously Tuesday.
West Virginia and Kentucky are the only two states where court-ordered examinations were permitted by Supreme Court rulings out of 22 cases identified in the country where the practice was requested, according to a 2018 report by Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law professor of law Michelle Madden Dempsey.
In her report, Dempsey says there are four reasons why court-ordered examinations should be prohibited.
First, it violates the victim’s right to privacy, when in criminal proceedings they are just a witness. Second, there is the chance defendants will use the examination to harass and further traumatize a victim, and the mere possibility that such an examination could be ordered could deter sexual assault victims from reporting crimes in the first place.
Lastly, Dempsey writes, the order is based on debunked science regarding female body structure, injury, healing and what are “regular” or “abnormal” medical findings, specifically relating to a female’s hymen.
West Virginia would be the first state in the country to pass a law banning courts from ordering such examinations.
Illinois bans forced examinations through its Supreme Court precedent. New Jersey introduced similar legislation to West Virginia’s last year, but the bill died in committee.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, was a sponsor of the bill. When the bill passed the Senate in January, he said passage of the bill was another instance of West Virginia leading the way in supporting sexual assault victims.