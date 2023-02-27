The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HB 3340

A video board in the House of Delegates chamber displays the vote tally for House Bill 3340, which would allow county commissions to extend Tax Increment Financing projects by 15 years. The bill now advances to the Senate.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill Thursday limiting the number of drug treatment beds to 250 per county, as well as a bill giving county commissions the ability to extend Tax Increment Financing contracts by 15 years.

House Bill 3337 limits the number of licensed treatment beds to 250 per county for facilities purchased or converted for that use after Feb. 1, 2023. The House voted 77-21 to approve the bill, with two delegates absent, and it now advances to the Senate.

Tags

