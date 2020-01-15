CHARLESTON — With several lamenting the political nature of a bill experts say will likely not affect any West Virginians, only five Democrats cast a "no" vote Wednesday morning as the House of Delegates passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act.
"It doesn't matter how I, or anyone, votes because this bill does nothing," said Del. John Doyle, D-Jefferson, before voting in favor of the bill.
Supporters of the bill said it will send a message to the rest of the world that West Virginia protects life.
"It is so abortion doctors are aware that (we) aren't willing to stand back and nothing if this does occur sometime in the future," said Del. Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas, chair of the Health and Human Resources Committee.
House Bill 4007 requires doctors provide the same level of care to a child born alive during an abortion as they would to any other child born at the same gestational age. Doctors who are caught violating the law are subject to penalties from the licencing board, including the loss of their medical license.
West Virginia already bans abortions after 20 weeks. A fetus is generally not considered viable for life outside of the womb until 24 weeks.
Several delegates rose to speak against the bill, including some who, in the end, voted in the green. Many said they believed the bill was just political fodder in an election year.