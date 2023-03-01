CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday voted down a bill that would have created a commission to study and implement pay increases for state employees who live in counties with a higher cost of living.
House Bill 2953 was rejected in a 56-42 vote with two delegates absent.
The bill would have created a commission to compare the state’s 55 counties and identify the five counties with the highest cost of living in order to determine and recommend pay adjustments for state employees in those areas.
The commission would have been required to submit a report to the Legislature by Dec. 1, 2024, with yearly reports to follow thereafter.
The bill also would have created a Locality Cost-of-Living Adjustment Fund, administered by the state Department of Revenue, to fund the commission and provide pay adjustments to all state employees whose workstations were located within the counties designated by the commission.
Supporters of the bill included Delegate John Hardy, R-Berkeley, who said it would allow the state to remain competitive in locations like the Eastern Panhandle, where there are higher paying jobs across the state border.
“Berkeley and Jefferson counties do not compete with any other county in the state,” Hardy said. “We compete with Maryland and Virginia, and understand we compete with three of the richest counties in the country. We compete with Fairfax County, Virginia; Montgomery County, Maryland; and Loudoun County, Virginia.”
Delegate Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, said the cost of living in these areas far exceeds other parts of the state.
“We hear stuff about affordable housing all the time on this floor. In Jefferson County, affordable housing is $300,000. That’s the minimum that you’re going to get and that’s probably going to be about a 1,000-square-foot rancher sitting on a quarter of an acre of ground,” Clark said.
Speaking in support of the legislation, Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, said there was nothing in the bill that would have required the Legislature to agree with the findings of the commission.
“We can do anything we want once they’ve just given us the information. Why would we not want to give this group a chance to look into it for us before we do put it in the code, before we do spend taxpayers money?” Skaff asked.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, the parent company of The Herald-Dispatch and Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Opponents of the bill say it would have favored the state’s richest counties and while potentially harming southern counties that also have difficulty filling state positions.
“Am I hearing that we’re incentivizing people to go and work in the most prosperous area of the state? My fellow delegates in the southern part of the state would like to say that we can’t get folks to come down here, so we’re going to pay folks more to go to where it’s already working?” Delegate Phil Mallow, R-Marion, asked.
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, spoke against the bill, arguing the decision on locality pay should be made in public view by the Legislature, not behind closed doors by a commission that doesn’t answer to voters.
“What you’ve been told to do is gamble in the blind right now,” Steele said. “You’re creating a commission. You’re making the government bigger. You are putting it under the control of unelected people that don’t answer to a voter. You’re ceding your power over the purse strings to a commission appointed by the governor. And you’re going to set up each future Legislature to be asked to blindly fund this thing that is going to designate the locality pay by itself.”
Delegate Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, expressed concern about creating another government fund. He added that creating a commission isn’t necessary to study the issue of locality pay.
“Now I don’t know about you guys, but anytime that the state Legislature approves the creation of a fund, it usually is not going to remain an empty bucket,” Longanacre said. “I’m concerned about the empty bucket that we’ll have to be asked to fill up every couple of years. And by the way, we don’t need this commission. There is already a mechanism in place in this state whereby this problem can be looked at. It’s called the freedom to collaborate.”