Brandon Steele

Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, opposed a House bill to create a commission to study locality pay in areas of the state with a high cost of living.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday voted down a bill that would have created a commission to study and implement pay increases for state employees who live in counties with a higher cost of living.

House Bill 2953 was rejected in a 56-42 vote with two delegates absent.

