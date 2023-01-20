The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Friday that would write Nov. 14, the day of the 1970 Marshall University plane crash, into West Virginia law as an official day of remembrance.

House Bill 2412 could create a state-sanctioned memorial day, more than 50 years after the crash occurred. The bill passed through the House unanimously Friday after Hornbuckle successfully submitted an amendment dubbing the day as “Marshall University 75 Memorial Day.”

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

