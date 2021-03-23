CHARLESTON — A bill dealing with dilapidated “zombie properties” is awaiting the signature of Gov. Jim Justice.
The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 42 last week. The bill allows municipalities and counties to begin court proceedings to force foreclosure to either begin or continue along if the property in question is deemed “unsafe, unsanitary, dangerous or detrimental to the public safety or welfare.”
“Cities and counties now have another tool at their disposal to petition the sale of properties deemed unsafe, dangerous or detrimental to the public safety to encourage additional development,” said Del. Ben Queen, R-Harrison, chairman of the Small Business and Economic Development Committee, in a release. “Rather than watch these properties sit empty in our communities, this will now allow more economic development at the local level.”
A property can be deemed unsafe by a municipality’s code enforcement, or by proving no person lives legally in the building, the exterior maintenance and major systems of the building and surrounding property are in violation of local health/building codes, or if the mortgagor certifies they plan to abandon or vacate the property.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, lead sponsor of the bill, said it fills a hole in the toolbox for dealing with dilapidated housing and will allow places like Huntington to improve their neighborhoods by providing more green space and increased property values.
The governor has five days upon receipt of the bill to either sign it into law, veto it or permit it to go to law without his signature.
Two other bills dealing with dilapidated housing are awaiting consideration by the House.
Senate Bill 368 authorizes the state Department of Environmental Protection to establish the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program. Using a fund established in the bill, the DEP program would assist counties and municipalities to implement redevelopment plans that will, at a minimum, establish prioritized inventories of structures eligible to participate in the program, offer reuse options for high-priority sites and recommend actions county commissions or municipalities may take to remediate abandoned and dilapidated structures in their communities. The bill establishes a special revenue account for the program.
SB 311 permits urban renewal authorities to purchase or otherwise acquire land, like land reuse agencies, also known as land banks.
Neither bill has been picked up by their respective committees.