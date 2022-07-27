CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates is set to vote on Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax bill Thursday.
The House advanced House Bill 301 with seven amendments, all from Democrats, pending Wednesday afternoon.
The House quickly moved the bill after four hours of debate for House Bill 302, clarifying the state’s laws limiting access to abortion procedures.
All that work happened during the third day of the third special legislative session of 2022.
If the House adopts House Bill 301, its fate seems less certain in the Senate. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said Tuesday he was opposed to Justice’s 10% personal income tax reduction, saying it would do little to attract businesses and people to West Virginia or contribute to a more robust economy.
Instead, Blair favors a plan that would roll back some business and inventory and property taxes first. If the state met certain economic thresholds following those cuts, that would trigger a reduction in the personal income tax rate, under Blair’s plan.
Justice twice has used a portion of his COVID-19 briefings to express his frustration with the Senate’s plan.
The plan conflicts come as the state realized a $1.3 billion budget surplus for fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30.
The surplus came in large part from Justice’s underestimating state revenue as well as the flow of federal dollars throughout the state, mostly from federal COVID-19 relief packages.
The Republican-led Legislature likewise has had the state operating under budgets that have remained largely flat for at least the past four years.
Blair said the flat budgets have been the front-end work for the Senate’s plan to help the state live within its means for potential future lost revenue from tax cuts.
Blair estimates that if the business and inventory and certain property taxes are cut, more businesses and people will move to West Virginia and the lost revenue will be offset from increased collections through other taxes, including the personal income tax.
Justice on Wednesday said that plan was too centered on dealings in Charleston and takes local control from counties that rely on property tax revenue for their operating budgets.
The Senate can’t consider any business and inventory or property tax cuts unless West Virginia voters adopt an amendment to the West Virginia Constitution that would allow state legislators to adjust those taxes.
For now, the Legislature has Justice’s proposal.
Justice’s proposal uses part of the budget surplus to offset $254 million in lost revenue for the state from his tax cut.
In the lowest tax bracket, for individuals and married couples making less than $10,000, the governor’s proposal decreases taxable income from 3% to 2%.
On the higher end, individuals and married couples making more than $60,000 a year would see a decrease from $2,775 plus 6.5% of their income that’s in excess of $60,000, to $2,485 plus 5.98% of their income over $60,000.
Justice’s current proposal to reduce the income tax is a walk back from his original proposal in 2021 to eliminate the tax altogether.
On Wednesday, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said the Legislature’s hands constitutionally were tied to Justice’s proposal because Justice included the exact language of House Bill 301 in his proclamation calling the Legislature in for the special session.
In effect, that specific wording prevents lawmakers from considering decreases to any other taxes or any other decreases to the personal income tax.
The West Virginia Constitution prevents legislators from considering any business other than what the governor includes in a proclamation for a special legislative session.
Hanshaw said the governor could amend the proclamation if the Legislature came to an agreement, but Blair said Tuesday it was his impression Justice wasn’t willing to amend the proclamation to anything other than the 10% rate reduction.
A representative for Justice’s office referred HD Media to his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday for comments.
The Senate is scheduled to reconvene at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 28. The House of Delegates is set to reconvene at noon.