HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will conduct its annual and regular board meetings at City Hall, located at 800 5th Ave. in Huntington, on Tuesday, July 13. The meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. (annual) and 5:45 p.m. (regular).
A copy of the proposed agendas can be obtained by calling 304-526-4400, ext. 135.
In the interest of public health and safety, Huntington Housing Authority meetings will be closed to the public. However, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable.
Members of the public who would like to submit comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting may email Lee Green, administrative assistant II, at lgreen@hwvha.org by noon Tuesday.