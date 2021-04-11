HUNTINGTON — The regular board meeting of the Huntington WV Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday, April 13, at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. in Huntington. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. A copy of the proposed agenda can be obtained prior to the meeting by calling 304-526-4400, ext. 135.
In the interest of public health and safety, Huntington Housing Authority meetings are closed to the public but will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable.
Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting can do so by emailing lgreen@hwvha.org. The deadline to submit comments is noon April 13. Include your name and address in the email.