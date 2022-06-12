HUNTINGTON — The annual and regular Board of Commissioners meetings of the Huntington Housing Authority will be held Tuesday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. (annual) and 5:40 p.m. (regular) at City Hall, 500 8th St., Huntington. All Housing Authority board meetings are televised on the local broadcasting channel.
In the interest of public health and safety, Huntington Housing Authority meetings will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable.
Members of the public who would like to submit comments in advance may do so by emailing Administrative Assistant II Lee Green at lgreen@hwvha.org. The deadline to submit comments is noon on the day of the meeting.
