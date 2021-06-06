HUNTINGTON — The annual and regular board meetings of the Huntington WV Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday, June 8, at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The meetings will begin at 5 p.m. (annual) and 5:15 p.m. (regular). A copy of the proposed agenda(s) can be obtained prior to the meetings by calling 304-526-4400, ext. 135.
In the interest of public health and safety, Huntington Housing Authority meetings will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable.
Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting are welcome to do so by emailing Lee Green, administrative assistant II, at lgreen@hwvha.org.
The deadline to submit comments will be noon June 8. Include your name and address in the email.