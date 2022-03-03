HUNTINGTON — The regular Board of Commissioners meeting for the Huntington Housing Authority will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at City Hall in Huntington. All Housing Authority board meetings are televised on the local broadcasting channel.
In the interest of public health and safety, Huntington Housing Authority meetings are closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable.
Members of the public who would like to submit comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting may do so by emailing Administrative Assistant II Lee Green at lgreen@hwvha.org. The deadline to submit comments is noon on the day of the meeting.
