The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

TSP

Entrepreneurs can raise funding in various ways. Choosing the best option requires careful consideration of a host of factors.

 Metro Creative

Successful entrepreneurs often say that few, if any, professional endeavors are as rewarding as starting a business and ultimately seeing it become profitable. The journey from start-up to profitable business is long, and it starts even before many companies open their doors.

Funding is a significant factor when starting a new business. In fact, the U.S. Small Business Administration notes that choices regarding how to fund a business are among the most important decisions business owners make. Funding a start-up can seem like a daunting task, but the SBA offers the following tips to help entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you