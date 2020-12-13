HUNTINGTON — With the help of another local group, the Huntington Police Department brought Christmas to the doorsteps of more than 200 children Saturday morning.
Members of the Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65, which is the union for HPD, teamed up with the Blue Knights to continue the tradition of providing gifts to area children who might not otherwise have any to open.
“In other years we can contact the schools and they give us a list, we get a bus and bring the kids down to the bingo hall,” HPD detective Brandon Adkins said. “It’s pretty easy.”
An otherwise easy operation was complicated this year by the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented the groups from holding a larger Christmas party and forced organizers to think outside the box.
“This year it took a lot more hands-on work, with the health department and the teachers making calls to the parents, but usually with this kind of event everyone is willing to help out, and it takes all that effort to make it happen,” Adkins said.
Together, they made the event happen, as different as it may have looked. HPD and the Blue Knights hand-delivered gifts in lieu of their traditional party.
In addition to approximately 200 students who were selected by faculty at local schools, HPD typically identifies between 20 and 30 additional children to purchase gifts for, Adkins said.
The adaptations made for this year, he added, could turn out to be more memorable than in years past.
“A police car is coming to their house and delivering presents,” he said. “It’s going to be something really cool for them to talk about.”
Each child received two gifts, which included a “bigger gift,” and other smaller items, as well as a letter from Santa since kids were not able to come to him this year.
Funds were raised by the Blue Knights at their annual Ride with Cops fundraiser, which brought in around $6,000.
Adkins said he believes continuing the tradition despite the circumstances was “huge” for both the children and the department.
“It’s not just because of COVID, but there are other things going on that sometimes police officers aren’t put in a good light. It’s important for us to build a relationship with those kids,” Adkins said.