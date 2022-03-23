HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is continuing an investigation following two arrests last week in a 2021 double homicide, police said Wednesday.
Chief Karl Colder said at a news conference that the department gathered information for 10 months following the deaths of Andrea Burnette, 35, of Huntington, and Terrance Holmes, 48, of Huntington and formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio. Police said both died from gunshot wounds at Burnette’s residence in Guyandotte in May 2021.
Last week, Marcellas Cortez Mitchell, 29, of Garden City, Michigan, and Dakota Ryan Keaton, 23, of Huntington, were charged with two counts of murder each. Colder said other charges for them may be forthcoming in this case.
“Moving forward, investigators of the Huntington Police Department are still developing information … in this case, which could result in criminal charges on others connected to the murders,” Colder said.
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers said the two suspects will likely be in magistrate court next week.
“Although the investigation is ongoing, the prosecution must start, so we will be working very closely with the Huntington Police Department on their investigation, and we will be working on the prosecution of the two suspects as we know them,” Hammers said.
The Investigations Bureau Capt. Lawrence Zimmerman said both Burnette and Holmes were shot inside the residence.
He said during the 10 months of investigation by Detective Cpl. Kevin Miller, the primary case agent, and all members of the Investigations Bureau, enough evidence was gathered to obtain warrants for Mitchell, whose street name is “Red,” and Keaton, whose street name is “Murder.”
Zimmerman said members of the Violent Crimes, Family, Property, Forensic Identification and Drug Units as well as the Crime Analysis and Digital Forensics team in HPD also assisted.
Both suspects are in the Western Regional Jail, Zimmerman said. Mitchell was extradited from Michigan and booked locally at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail records. He was arrested March 12 by U.S. Marshals in Garden City. Keaton was arrested March 15 without incident after HPD’s surveillance team spotted him coming from a residence in the 600 block of Richmond Street, Zimmerman said.
“Based on our investigation, we believe both subjects to be part of a drug trafficking organization and the motive for these murders is tied to the sale of drugs in Huntington,” Zimmerman said.
He later said in response to a media question that the organization appears to be based out of Detroit, according to the department’s information.
Mitchell and Burnette had a personal relationship before the deaths, he added. When asked what the relationship between Burnette and Holmes was, Zimmerman said he could not comment on that.
“We want to assure the community that the Huntington Police Department will continue to diligently and vigilantly bring violent offenders to justice,” the chief said.
Investigations of this nature can take anywhere from days to months, even years, he added.
Colder also acknowledged the families of the victims, as well as the department’s partnership with the Prosecutor’s Office, West Virginia Fusion Center, West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Criminal Laboratory and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on the case. Federal partners were the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Police said those with information about the case should contact Miller at 304-696-4420 or call the tip line at 304-696-4444.