HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a gas station.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a male entered the Shell Station at 2207 8th Ave. and brandished a firearm before demanding money from the register. The store employee followed the man’s commands and was not physically harmed during the incident.

The suspect fled the area on foot and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. Patrol officers and detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.

