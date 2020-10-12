HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating after two men were shot during two separate incidents within blocks of each other over the weekend.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, officers responded to the 900 block of 21st Street in Huntington around 10 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting. The victim, Dominique Barron, 30, of Detroit, was taken for treatment.
Around 3:15 a.m. Monday, police responded to a second reported shooting in the 800 block of 20th Street. Clyde Cooper, 37, of Huntington, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital.
The injuries to the men appear to be non-life threatening, Cornwell said.
Detectives and patrol officers responded to both scenes to investigate the incidents. It was unknown as of Monday morning if the incidents were related.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Disorderly conduct, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 12th Street.
Stolen auto, 12 p.m. Saturday, 2000 block of 10th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 10 p.m. Saturday, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 4 p.m. Saturday, 1200 block of Eighth Street.
48-hour parking violation, 9:54 a.m. Oct. 7, 1400 block of Charleston Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 8:20 a.m. Saturday, 1200 block of Huntington Avenue.
Fleeing from an officer, 6:45 a.m. Saturday, 3200 block of Riverside Drive.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling, 2:40 a.m. Saturday, 1400 block of Commerce Avenue.
Stolen Auto, 12:01 a.m. Saturday, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue.
Battery, 2:19 a.m. Saturday, 2900 block of First Avenue.,
Destruction of property, 2:10 a.m. Saturday, 400 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Devontay Brian Johnson, 24, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with intimidation of a public officer and domestic battery. Bond was $15,000 cash-only.
Angela Renae Sartin, 39, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, altered Sudafed or precursors, conspiracy to deliver heroin and conspiracy to distribute. Bond was not set.
Robert Lee Sartin, 45, was jailed at 7:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with conspiracy to distribute altered Sudafed or precursors, conspiracy to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.