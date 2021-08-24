Nathan Hegemeyer is the winner of this year’s Hunt for the Herd scavenger hunt, a contest organized by The Herald-Dispatch. His prize included four season tickets to Marshall University football games, a parking pass and a $500 gift card to FoodFair for tailgate essentials.
HUNTINGTON — A Huntington police officer was the lucky winner of The Herald-Dispatch’s Hunt for the Herd scavenger hunt.
Patrolman Nathan Hegemeyer is a first-time player of the hunt and found the helmet, located in a black box under the locomotive at Heritage Station, on Tuesday. He won four season tickets to Marshall University football games, a parking pass and a $500 gift card to FoodFair for tailgate essentials.
Hegemeyer, originally from Texas, has been with the Huntington Police Department for about three years. A veteran, his last duty station as a recruiter was in Huntington. Now his youngest daughter is a freshman at Marshall and he said he’s excited to get to go to some games with her.
He started the hunt a couple days ago, he said, and the AC/DC clue last week was his biggest clue. The clue pointed to the black train at Heritage Station.
“I went back on Facebook and looked at some of the clues,” he said.
This was the first year the clues for the popular contest were also put online.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.