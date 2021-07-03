HUNTINGTON — Four officers with the Huntington Police Department — including the department’s chief — were recognized during a retirement ceremony Friday.
The four officers — Chief Ray Cornwell, Sgt. Paul Hunter, Cpl. Lance Roberts and Capt. Dan Underwood — had a combined 102 years of service to the residents of Huntington, according to the city.
The city of Huntington announced Cornwell’s retirement in June. He had served in the police department in numerous roles for 25 years, including serving as interim police chief before becoming police chief in April 2020.
HPD Capt. Eric Corder will serve as interim chief while city leaders determine the selection process and candidates apply for the position.
Following candidate interviews, a successor will be nominated to City Council, which will vote on the nomination.