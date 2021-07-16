HUNTINGTON — Seven officers in the Huntington Police Department were officially promoted Thursday.
The Policemen’s Civil Service Commission considered the promotions at its meeting last week and approved them, pending medical examinations.
The officers were:
- Lt. Larry Zimmerman to captain.
- Sgt. Mike Chornobay to lieutenant.
- Cpl. John Weber to sergeant.
- Cpl. Stephanie Coffey to sergeant.
- Pfc. Kyle Quinn to corporal.
- Pfc. Randy Spears to corporal.
- Pfc. Daniel Mulvaney to corporal.
The ceremony was held in the municipal courtroom of the Jean Dean Public Safety Building.