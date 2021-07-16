The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Seven officers in the Huntington Police Department were officially promoted Thursday.

The Policemen’s Civil Service Commission considered the promotions at its meeting last week and approved them, pending medical examinations.

The officers were:

  • Lt. Larry Zimmerman to captain.
  • Sgt. Mike Chornobay to lieutenant.
  • Cpl. John Weber to sergeant.
  • Cpl. Stephanie Coffey to sergeant.
  • Pfc. Kyle Quinn to corporal.
  • Pfc. Randy Spears to corporal.
  • Pfc. Daniel Mulvaney to corporal.

The ceremony was held in the municipal courtroom of the Jean Dean Public Safety Building.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.