HUNTINGTON — With a new contract in ink, Huntington Police Department leaders are hoping pay raises and new equipment will encourage more people to apply to become a police officer in the city.
Interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said while the police department has struggled to find new recruits, which he said is part of a nationwide trend, he believes now is a better time than any to join.
“The ideal person is obviously somebody with a clean criminal background and a good heart with decent intention who actually wants to work here in this community,” he said. “Hopefully it’s someone who has ties to this community, but obviously we take all applicants from all walks of life who want to be a part of this effort to make things better.”
The next testing date to join the Huntington Police Department is Feb. 9. A physical ability test will start at 9 a.m. at the Chris Cline Athletic Facility in Huntington. A written test will follow at 1 p.m. at Huntington High School for those who pass the physical ability test.
About three years ago, the department was forced to lay off 17 employees, which included 11 officers, because of a nearly $5 million deficit between the police and fire departments due to the rising insurance costs, pension plan payments and overspending.
Cornwell said the layoffs are now behind the department and he is confident in the financial stability of the city and the security of the department’s budget.
“We feel like the city is trying really hard to see to our needs and our equipment to meet our mission,” he said. “Obviously I feel like this is a great place to come work if you want to be a police officer. We are 100% invested. The position is safe; the job is secured.”
He added that he would not encourage people to join the force if he did not feel it was stable.
In August 2019, City Council members approved a three-year contract between the city and the Huntington FOP Gold Star Lodge No. 65, the labor union representing city police officers.
Under that contract, officers have already received a 5% raise, with another 5% raise effective July 1, 2020, and another 2% raise on July 1, 2021. Cornwell added that in the past few years, the department has purchased several new vehicles and other equipment through local funds.
Officers have also started 12-hour workdays, rotating four- and three-day workweeks, which allow more patrols and the ability to break those patrol areas from six to eight smaller areas. Cornwell said the changes allow officers to patrol the same areas each shift, which in turn gives them more accountability and pride over their community.
The starting base salary at HPD will be $41,260 starting July 2020. The position offers paid vacation after a year of service, holidays, sick, emergency and hospitalization leave, life insurance, a pension system and more.
There is also a $10,000 signing bonus for officers already certified in West Virginia.
Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 40 with a high school diploma or GED. Applicants must be able to do 28 sit-ups in one minute, 18 push-ups in one minute and complete a 1 1/2-mile run in 14:36 to be eligible, and pass a written exam, a physical exam and an extensive background check, along with other interviews conducted by the department.
More information can be found online at hpdwv.com.