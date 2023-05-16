HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department welcomed three new officers to the department Monday morning.
“It’s a new beginning,” HPD Chief Phil Watkins said when asked about the day for the officers.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 2:55 am
“It’s one thing to talk about doing this, but to get to this day and to know that you’ve literally signed the dotted line and you’re swearing out that oath to step up to the call to be a police officer, it is absolutely one of the most rewarding days in your life to take on this journey,” Watkins added.
Jonathon Drake, Brian Warden and Dakota Adkins were sworn in as official Huntington officers in the municipal courtroom at the Jean Dean Public Safety Building.
Watkins said as the three officers began their careers, he wants them to know it is OK to be held to a higher standard.
“We should be held to a higher standard of law enforcement. This is absolutely the most honorable profession there is,” Watkins said.
“I want our officers to carry themselves in a way that not only are they proud of each other, but when they go home at the end of the day, the people that know that they are Huntington police officers, they look up to them, they admire them for what they do.”
Watkins said he is excited to have the next generation of police officers.
Millions of dollars in federal grants were awarded to law enforcement departments in Cabell County and recovery homes in November 2022 — including three grants totaling $357,000 to fund equipment and recruitment techniques at HPD.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced at a City Council meeting in February that HPD will be the highest-paid law enforcement agency in West Virginia this year.
Watkins said not every applicant is hired, and each one goes through a “rigorous application process.” Applicants must meet physical requirements and pass a written test.
“But they’ve (also) had to live their lives in a fashion that makes them qualified to be a Huntington police officer,” Watkins said. “Not everyone gets through to this phase. As much as we would like to hire more officers today, we absolutely will not lower our standard as far as quality goes.”
