The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As the holidays approach, staff at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association are busy ensuring their four-legged boarders will have presents to play with on Christmas morning.

The presents are part of the nonprofit’s stocking stuffer donation drive, where community members are urged to fill up a stocking with toys, treats and other items for the shelter animals. Animals adopted before Christmas will be sent home with their gifts, while those still staying in the shelter will be opening and playing with them on Christmas morning.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.