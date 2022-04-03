HUNTINGTON — Hundreds of people lined up Saturday to get into Mountain Health Arena to attend the Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo.
“The turnout was so much larger than we anticipated,” said Shawn Alexander, promoter of the expo.
Alexander says the Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo is a traveling pet expo that offers exotic animals for sale direct from breeders who raise them.
“We offer hard-to-find feed and supplies for exotic animals, too,” he said.
The expo had everything from birds to snakes, rodents, lizards and even some creepy crawlies, like tarantulas.
“I have gotten several animals at expos like this one, and they are all still alive today,” said Tina Scites, of Chesapeake, Ohio. “I got a tarantula today. It makes my fourth one.”
Kaytlin Maynard, 23, of Wayne, said she has been waiting on the expo for over a month.
“I was so excited that it is finally here, so I bought a female Colombian red tail boa,” she said.
Maynard said she has been in search of a boa snake for some time.
“I just wanted to find the perfect one for me and came across this sweet girl today, so I jumped at the chance to get her,” Maynard said.
Maynard said exotic pet owners love and appreciate the uniqueness of the creatures.
“I have a water dragon lizard at home, two tomato frogs and a corn snake already at home,” she said. “They are just more fun and cooler than traditional pets to me. After my family dog passed away when I was 17, I just couldn’t get another dog. Instead of replacing my dog, I did my research on exotic pets and was so intrigued by them and just fell in love with the exotic pet world.”
The expo featured over 40 vendors. One of those was Chris Brown with the Ohio Reptile Co. of Defiance, Ohio.
“We do a lot of high-end bald pythons, colubrids, tortoises and lots more,” Brown said. “I like the expos because it gets a lot of families and younger kids involved with exotic pets. For a first-timer, they might seem a little scary, but actually they are very friendly and fun.”
Brown said those in the exotic pet community can help by supporting the U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers (USARK), which opposes newly proposed federal legislation on the importation of non-native but common animal species and ban their transport across state lines.
“That would end expos like this one in Huntington because the breeders would not be able to bring the animals here, and also make it more difficult to access veterinary care for exotic pets,” he said. “There is strength in numbers, so go to usark.org and find out what you can do to help.”