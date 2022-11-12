Kerry Ann Perniola, of New Providence, N.J., and her son Daniel Perniola speak with Marshall representatives during the Green and White Day open house inside the Marshall Recreation Center on Saturday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Green and White Day, which began Friday, continued Saturday at Marshall University.
“Green and White Day is the perfect opportunity for the university to show itself off to every high school student who wants to come to Marshall after they graduate and become part of the Herd,” said Brian Morgan, interim dean for the College of Science. “It’s also a great opportunity for each department to take time to meet the future students, meet their parents and really drive home the fact that Marshall University is the place for them.”
The event featured an interactive academic showcase, which provides students and their families an all-access look at all of Marshall’s academic programs in one place at the Marshall Rec Center on campus. Prospective students also toured a residence hall and learned about the resources available to students on the Huntington campus.
“Students and parents have the opportunity to learn about the enrollment process, meet with professors and tour campus,” Morgan added.
Oeryssa Anderson, 17, a senior at Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio, came with her dad, Terry Anderson.
“I am for sure going to Marshall, but I wanted to come to Green and White Day so I could get to know about my major and help me achieve my goals,” Oeryssa Anderson said. “I want to major in management in the College of Business, and I love Marshall because of its history, tradition and it’s close to home. I feel comfortable here, and I know this is the place for me.”
Terry Anderson said while he wants his daughter to attend college at Marshall, the choice has always been up to her.
“It’s her career and her future, so she is taking the reins,” he said.
Morgan said approximately 1,500 guests attended the two-day event.
“We have met students from all over West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and as far as Washington, D.C., and Virginia just to see what Marshall is all about,” he said. “I had one parent tell me they wanted to meet the professors and those who would be taking care of his daughter for the next four years, and after meeting them he said that we made them feel like family and this is where she will be coming. I had a dad get emotional after seeing everything we have to offer, and it just gives me goosebumps to hear parents say those types of things. These events are just as much for the parents as they are for the students.”
