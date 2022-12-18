HUNTINGTON — Hundreds came to Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington on Saturday to celebrate Wreaths Across America Day.
“It’s events like this that show or love and respect for our service members and we gather around the holidays to honor and remember those who served to provide us our freedoms,” said Edward “Ted” Diaz, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance.
Diaz, a Huntington native who served 20 years in the U.S. Navy, was the guest speaker of the event hosted by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Mid-Valley Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol.
“I was born and raised in Huntington,” he said. “It’s been a dream of mine to come home and participate in Wreaths Across America.”
Diaz said recognizing Gold Star families during the ceremony was a special moment.
“They have sacrificed the most,” he said. “There is no greater way to show our love and appreciation than to honor and recognize them today.”
Brenda Thompson said being a Gold Star Mother is difficult.
“This is an organization no mother wants to belong to,” Thompson said. “It is a service organization of mothers across the United States who’s son or daughter was killed in service to our country. There is a saying within Gold Star Mothers that a solider dies twice. Once is a physical death and the second is when his name is never spoken again his memory dies. I would ask you today as you lay your wreaths to honor veterans that you read their names out loud so their memory can live on.”
Service wreaths were placed at the base of “Veteran’s Hill” at the cemetery for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Merchant Marines, Prisoners of War and Missing in Action and Gold Star Families. Remembrance wreaths were then placed on service member’s graves.
“Over 3,400 cemeteries across the country are doing the same thing today, honoring our veterans, with Wreaths Across America,” said Megan Luke, local Wreaths Across America location coordinator. “Wreaths Across America Day helps to remember and honor our veterans with the laying of Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and teaching future generations.”
The Town of Ceredo, Westmoreland Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and West Virginia Gold Star Mothers were the coordinators of the event at Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Over 170 veterans, the oldest born in 1883, are buried in the cemetery and live wreaths were placed upon their graves, organizers said.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.