HUNTINGTON — Saturday’s chilly temperatures didn’t stop hundreds of folks from coming out for the ninth annual Fall Festival at Heritage Farm Museum & Village on Harvey Road in Huntington.
“You can’t be an Appalachian and not celebrate the fall season,” said Audy Perry, executive director of the Heritage Farm Foundation. “It’s just so beautiful with the leaves turning colors and all the good food we get at harvest time, so we like to celebrate that with a Fall Festival at Heritage Farm Museum & Village.”
All museums were open to the public, and there were wagon rides, a petting zoo and other activities, like homemade apple butter being cooked, offering food, demonstrations, and interactive children and adult activities.
“This is also a celebration of the many artisans here today who are demonstrating their talents, including glassblower Ron Hinkle,” Perry said. “We are running the shingle mill. The bread oven is going. Blacksmiths and basket weaving are here, as well. We have also added Marshall University and the University of Pikeville to the mix for this festival.”
The event was highlighted by the community favorite tradition of the Cast Iron Cook-Off.
Perry says area chefs faced off in a regional competition to give visitors a taste of how their Appalachian ancestors used an open fire to create the finest cuisine.
“There is no better way to eat the fall harvest foods in Appalachia than those prepared using cast-iron cookware,” he said. “Every year we look forward to the Cast Iron Cook-Off, and every year we are pleasantly surprised with the dishes our cooks come up with.”
Several participating teams were adding their own twists to the time-honored Appalachian tradition of cooking with cast iron, including 73-year-old Kenneth Arthur, of Boyd County.
Arthur used local ingredients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio to prepare his cast-iron dinner for the competition.
“I love cooking with cast iron,” he said. “It’s easy to get hot, and once it gets hot you can cook just about anything. For me, cooking with cast iron makes everything taste better.”
The Cast Iron Cook-Off event was judged by Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau; Henriella Perry, co-founder of Heritage Farm Museum & Village; and Red Dog Monroe, a former grand champion and People’s Choice winner at Heritage Farm Museum & Village. Fall Festival visitors had a chance to participate as they decided the winner of the People’s Choice award.
“Appalachian Flavors” won first place as well as the People’s Choice award. Coming in second place was the “Spice Girls” team, while third place went to the Greene Family.
Robert and Sue Sizemore, of Pike County, Kentucky, brought their three grandchildren to the festival so they could learn about the traditions of Appalachian people in the Tri-State.
“We feel it’s important to let them see these traditions that are being honored and demonstrated here today, and hopefully they will one day pass them down to their children and grandchildren,” Robert Sizemore said.
The Central Ohio Valley Section of the American Chemical Society gave guests the opportunity to learn how pickling and canning work for food storage over winter.
“We are teaching people about the chemistry of pickles,” said Laura McCunn, a representative with the Central Ohio Valley Section of the American Chemical Society. “This is really neat because they are learning the chemistry behind preserving food, and making pickles is just fun.”
Marshall University’s Chemistry Department was also giving guests the opportunity to learn how pickling and canning work for food storage over winter.
“We are teaching kids a little about science and trying to get them more interested in learning about it,” said John Markiewicz, an assistant professor of chemistry at Marshall. “We hope they will go back to school and say they want to learn more about science, and maybe want to be a scientist when they grow up.”
Located at 3300 Harvey Road and founded in 1996, Heritage Farm Museum & Village is home to the area’s largest collection of historically significant Appalachian artifacts in seven award-winning museums and was named West Virginia’s first Smithsonian Affiliate.
“Artisans, crafters and reenactors are on-site daily bringing Appalachian history to life,” Perry said.
The next big event at Heritage Farm Museum & Village is “Christmas Village,” which takes place the first two weekends in December.
“We have already started stringing thousands and thousands of lights and making other preparations for this big event,” Perry said.
To learn more about Heritage Farm Museum & Village, call 304-522-1244 or visit heritagefarmmuseum.com.