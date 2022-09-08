Huntington Quick Response Team leader Larrecsa Barker discusses how to use Narcan during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Huntington.
Debra Hagerty, a faith-based member of the Huntington Quick Response Team, holds a sign for free naloxone distribution during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington Quick Response Team coordinator Connie Priddy discusses how to use Narcan during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Huntington.
Free naloxone is distributed during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Huntington.
Free naloxone is distributed during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington Quick Response Team leader Larrecsa Barker discusses how to use Narcan during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Huntington.
Debra Hagerty, a faith-based member of the Huntington Quick Response Team, holds a sign for free naloxone distribution during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Huntington.
Huntington Quick Response Team coordinator Connie Priddy discusses how to use Narcan during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Huntington.
Free naloxone is distributed during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Huntington.
Free naloxone is distributed during Save a Life Day, an annual event created to encourage community members and substance users to always carry the overdose-reversing drug, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Hundreds of volunteers united across West Virginia on Thursday with a goal of saving lives by making an opioid overdose-reversing drug more accessible.
For 10 hours, volunteers at more than 180 locations in the state handed out free naloxone kits, commonly known by its brand name Narcan, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose by attacking opioid receptors and reversing and blocking the effects of an opioid. Some sites also offered other services, handing out 10,000 fentanyl test strips, HIV testing, vaccinations, education and more.
The event, dubbed Save a Life Day, follows a report released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said West Virginia was one of six states to report a decrease in fatal drug overdoses. Between March 2021 and March 2022, the state saw a total of 1,403 fatal overdoses, 84% — 1,178 — of which included an opioid.
The CDC had predicted West Virginia would see an increase in overdose deaths, but for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said the Mountain State saw a nearly 4% decrease in deaths compared to the previous year.
Dr. Matthew Christiansen, director of the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, previously said 5,000 kits were distributed on Save a Life Day 2021, adding that Kanawha County statistics showed overdoses and overdose deaths declined in the days following the event.
In 2021, Cabell County had a goal of handing out 800 kits but fell short. This year, the goal was increased to 1,000.
By 4 p.m. Thursday, Jessie Maynard, the Cabell County event organizer, was worried the county would run out before the event’s end at 6 p.m. because the sites had already handed out 950 of the 1,000 kits received through state grants.
This year’s theme was meeting people where they are. Maynard said the approach in Cabell County was to set up locations with intentions of bringing the drug to the community outside of those with substance use disorder. Cabell County locations included The Market in downtown Huntington, Marshall University’s campus and the Guyandotte Food Mart.
Having sites at those locations goes a long way with destigmatization, Maynard said.
Connie Priddy, program coordinator of Huntington’s Quick Response Team — a boots-on-the-ground group that uses EMS data and personally visits people who experience an overdose to attempt to get them into substance use recovery or assist them in other ways — said while reaching out to people in active addiction is important, it is also important to reach out to those who don’t fall into that category.
Priddy was surprised at the people who sought the drug Thursday.
“We had a nurse from CAMC, a police officer who runs a security agency, first responders and a teacher,” she said. “It was really sort of interesting. They just came and said, ‘We’ve been looking for an event like this.’”
Maynard said a site at Marshall University had given away 200 kits by 4 p.m., the vast majority of which went to students. For students who sometimes use drugs recreationally, Maynard said she stressed the importance of not only carrying it, but also using it.
“Many other drugs are being contaminated with fentanyl and fentanyl analogues that don’t show up on test strips,” she said. “So it’s always a good idea to have Narcan, because if you give it to someone who does not have an opioid overdose, it doesn’t matter. It’s not gonna hurt them.”
Within the first three hours of Thursday’s event, Huntington’s Quick Response Team had handed out 35 kits at its 20th Street location. The goal for the rest of the day was to spread the word so the pace did not dwindle.
Maynard said she believes the successful event means the general public is starting to understand they could save a life just by possessing naloxone, but there’s still an uphill battle.
“There are still a lot of people who really look down on even the idea of having Narcan,” she said. “We had one lady at The Market kind of sneer and be like, ‘Oh my god. I don’t need that.’ I’m like, being in Huntington, you never know who you are going to run across.”
There are also people who want to have the drug on hand but can’t afford it. Priddy said while the drug is available at pharmacies, it can be costly.
She used an example of a man who stopped to get a kit Thursday whose father was recently prescribed opioids and Narcan together. When the son went to pick up the prescriptions from a pharmacy, with insurance the opioid cost about $2 but the Narcan was $75.
“He said no thank you,” she said. “So because we haven’t really fixed that yet, these kinds of events are really, really important, because he came here and got it for free.”
To highlight the importance of naloxone being in every household, Priddy also told a story of a woman who took her dog that overdosed after eating her prescription to the Salt Rock Volunteer Fire Department. The dog was revived with naloxone.
“If you take away the stigma that it’s only for (injectable heroin users), more people will come,” she said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.