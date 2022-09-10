HUNTINGTON — Russ Rucker, of Ironton, says he has been running all spring and summer to prepare for Fit Fest, an event to celebrate the life of Dr. Paul Ambrose and to raise funds to maintain and expand the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH) at Ritter Park in Huntington.
“It’s an honor to participate in an event honoring Dr. Ambrose,” Rucker said. “I have known his parents through the past years when I used to live in Huntington, so commemorating his life and 9/11 overall is important to me.”
Rucker, 65, said it had been several years since he participated in Fit Fest.
“I have done several 5Ks this past spring and summer to get ready for this event,” he said. “I have been pushing to break 30 minutes in a 5K, so that’s my goal.”
The 5K run/walk was organized by O Such Tri-State Race Planners.
“The last time this race was held was in 2015, but we are back,” said Alan Osuch, owner and race director for O Such Tri-State Race Planners. “We normally average about 70 to 80 runners in this event in the past.”
Osuch said PATH is an important part of the area’s history.
“We wanted to be involved in such an important event,” he said. “Our goal is a healthier Tri-State and to help raise funds for such a great cause.”
Saturday’s event was hosted by the City of Huntington and Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and attracted hundreds of people to Ritter Park.
“Fit Fest has been going on since 2009,” said Huntington’s planning director, Breanna Shell. “We also have a bike rodeo set up by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, where kids can learn bike skills and safety through a fun obstacle course.”
Shell said there is also a free 10-mile community bike ride on PATH.
“The 10-mile, all-levels bicycle ride will highlight sections of PATH and take riders from Ritter Park through the West End along the levee trail and back to Ritter Park,” she said. “The City of Huntington also will sell vintage bicycle license plates for $1 and provide information about the PATH.”
There were also kids’ activities through the Huntington YMCA.
“Fit Fest is a celebration of healthy activities in the vision of Dr. Paul Ambrose’s legacy in the community, and a fundraiser for the maintenance and expansion of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health,” Shell said. “It’s a time for us all to remember what happened then and remember those who were lost, including Dr. Ambrose, a native of Huntington and a graduate of Marshall University.”
Ambrose received his medical degree from Marshall University and dedicated his life to improving health outcomes and fighting obesity. In 2008, the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health trail system was dedicated in his honor.
“What I think is amazing about Fit Fest is that we honor and reflect on the anniversary of September 11th and the legacy Dr. Ambrose was championing, which is to reduce obesity in the region,” Shell said. “We want this event to also be a celebration of activities that are promoting physical activity and health as a way to honor that legacy as Huntington works toward long-term plans for trail maintenance.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
