HUNTINGTON — More than 500 people received a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic Saturday at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane, West Virginia.
The Putnam County Health Department hosted the clinic, which was for people ages 65 and over and was at capacity. Three hundred initial doses and 250 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were scheduled to be administered to Putnam County residents.
Both versions of the COVID-19 vaccine currently available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.
“Putnam County Health Department is pleased that 250 of our county’s most vulnerable residents will be completing their vaccination cycle on Saturday,” Lolita Kirk, the health department’s executive director, said in a news release. “We are also very happy to again be in a position to host vaccination clinics right here in Putnam County. We know that community members are appreciative, particularly our seniors, for the opportunity to receive their vaccines close to home.”
Kirk said anyone over the age of 16 who is interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can pre-register at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. Once registered, people can receive real-time updates on vaccine availability.
Statewide, 215,930 first doses of the vaccine had been administered and 101,352 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.
There were 549 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia on Saturday, for a total of 124,190, and 19 deaths, for a total of 2,119. A 79-year-old woman from Mason County was among the deaths reported.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,146), Berkeley (9,156), Boone (1,474), Braxton (755), Brooke (1,940), Cabell (7,263), Calhoun (216), Clay (362), Doddridge (427), Fayette (2,478), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,309), Hampshire (1,427), Hancock (2,527), Hardy (1,239), Harrison (4,607), Jackson (1,598), Jefferson (3,421), Kanawha (11,347), Lewis (904), Lincoln (1,154), Logan (2,529), Marion (3,488), Marshall (2,890), Mason (1,701), McDowell (1,287), Mercer (3,987), Mineral (2,522), Mingo (1,997), Monongalia (7,299), Monroe (900), Morgan (882), Nicholas (1,089), Ohio (3,463), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,459), Putnam (3,940), Raleigh (4,315), Randolph (2,264), Ritchie (577), Roane (476), Summers (681), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (588), Upshur (1,569), Wayne (2,452), Webster (272), Wetzel (1,027), Wirt (331), Wood (6,669) and Wyoming (1,653).
Cabell County reported 1,037 active cases Saturday and a total of 149 deaths, while Wayne County reported 354 active cases and 28 deaths.
In Kentucky, there were 376,262 total cases as of Saturday, with 4,020 deaths. Boyd County reported 19 new cases, for a total of 4,336. Patients’ ages ranged from 6 to 73. There have been 60 virus-related deaths in the county.
In Ohio, more than 3,500 new cases were reported, for a total of 918,079, and 81 deaths, for a total of 11,652.