HUNTINGTON — More than 1,200 people participated Sunday morning in events of the Marshall University Marathon.

The event featured three runs: a 26.2-mile marathon, a 13.1-mile half-marathon and a 3.1-mile 5K. The event was sponsored by Healthy Tri-State, a local nonprofit that focuses on improving health in the area, along with Marshall Orthopedics, Peoples Bank, Creative Kitchens and Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar.

Here are unofficial results for the top finishers.

Full marathon

Male

1. Simeon Bates, Stanton, Ky., 2:29.49

2. Nathaniel Orders, Charleston, 2:44.24

3. Ryan Cook, Charleston, 2:47.28

Female

6. Heather Cleary, Morgantown, 2:50.10

7. Aubrey Lemine, Morgantown, 2:50.21

12. Marissa Ward, Maumee, Ohio, 2:56.10

Half marathon

Male

1. Caleb Keller, Charleston, 1:10.37

2. Jared Bailey, Ona, 1:19.24

3. Brandon Merritt, Charleston, 1:20.01

Female

6. Jordan Hamric, Morgantown, 1:24.56

7. Kelley Moyer, Pennsboro, W.Va, 1:25.30

17. Alicia Bowling, Ashland, 1:30.24

HIMG 5K

Male

1. Garrett Boggs, Huntington, 18:59

2. Colton Meadows, Daniels, W.Va., 19:15

3. Jimmy Hart, South Point, Ohio, 19:16

Female

18. Katherine Meek, Barboursville, 23:32

19. Jaela Davis, Saint Marys, W.Va., 23:36

20. Lindsey Osborne, Abingdon, Va., 23:48

