Marathon runner Nathaniel Orders (126) of Charleston approaches the finish line to end overall in second place with a time of 2:44:24 as the Marshall University Marathon and Half Marathon take place on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Marathon runner Heather Cleary (195) nears the finish line to end with a time of 2:50:10 as the Marshall University Marathon and Half Marathon take place on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Marathon runner Nathaniel Orders (126) of Charleston approaches the finish line to end overall in second place with a time of 2:44:24 as the Marshall University Marathon and Half Marathon take place on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Marathon runner Heather Cleary (195) nears the finish line to end with a time of 2:50:10 as the Marshall University Marathon and Half Marathon take place on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — More than 1,200 people participated Sunday morning in events of the Marshall University Marathon.
The event featured three runs: a 26.2-mile marathon, a 13.1-mile half-marathon and a 3.1-mile 5K. The event was sponsored by Healthy Tri-State, a local nonprofit that focuses on improving health in the area, along with Marshall Orthopedics, Peoples Bank, Creative Kitchens and Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar.
Here are unofficial results for the top finishers.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.